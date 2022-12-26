Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s doc ‘crazy, absolutely raving loony’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decisions with the docuseries has been put on blast for being ‘phony and ludicrous’.



Royal biographer Angela Levin issued this claim during her interview with GB News.

She blasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex while telling host Nana Akua, “Well, I mean if you say you’re fed up with all these people, going on strike. My goodness, I’m fed up with Harry and Meghan. They’re phony, they’re ludicrous.”

They’re like spoiled children. ‘I want this now’ type of attitude’.”

During the course of her chat, Ms Levin also addressed the accusation that royals felt threatened by Meghan Markle ‘stealing their limelight’ and said “I mean it’s quite extraordinary that Harry says ‘I don’t believe in hierarchy anymore.’ [He said] You know, Meghan’s done really well, she’s doing a much better job than anybody else and that she should do it.”

“I mean, are you crazy, are you an absolutely raving loony? And that’s because he adores her. He thinks she’s wonderful and that’s fine, but keep it to yourself because there are a lot of people who don’t.”