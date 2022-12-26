Kate Middleton indulges in a very sweet banter with fans, video goes viral

 
Kate Middleton indulged in a very sweet banter with fans and shared some interesting things about her and Prince William's children George, Charlotte and Louis' Christmas gifts with them.

Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children joined King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla other members of the Royal Family for a walkabout on Sunday.

During the traditional outing held after the service at St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day, Princess Kate exchanged a few words with a girl named India, who gave her flowers.

After thanking her young fan, the mother-of three asked her whether she had a nice morning. India responded, "Yes, and asked about the Kate's, as she saying and you?"

William's sweetheart replied as saying "I had 'a quite an early start" - but her morning had been "lovely" nevertheless.

In the video featuring this exchange shared on Twitter, another member of the public can be heard chiming in to ask: "Did the children get lots of nice things?"

Kate Middleton can be heard replying: "They got lots of lovely things."

Another royal well-wisher asked a similar question to Prince William, who joked about the amount of Christmas gifts his children had found under the tree.

Hilary Marsh from Suffolk, as per Express UK, said: "I asked William if Father Christmas had been for the children and he smiled back and said, 'They've had enough presents'."

