Monday Dec 26 2022
Faizan Lakhani

'Heartbeat really fast': Sarfaraz Ahmed on Test comeback after long hiatus

By
Faizan Lakhani

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter and former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed speaking in an interview with Geo News. — Photo by author
KARACHI: Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed Monday revealed being very nervous during the first few balls after coming to bat on the first day of the Karachi Test against New Zealand today — his first Test in almost four years.

“When I came to bat before lunch, I was nervous, my heartbeat was really fast, so I took my time to relax. At lunchtime, I was eager to return to the pitch and start batting again. Babar gave me immense confidence during this time.” Sarfaraz said, speaking with Geo News in a post-match interview.

Sarfaraz said that he was very excited when informed about his inclusion in the final XI for this match at the training session a day earlier. But he also felt the game's pressure following his comeback after a long time.

“I spoke to Shahid Afridi last night before going to bed. He motivated me a lot,” he said.

Sarfaraz, who last played in January 2019 before this game, had to wait for three years, 11 months and 15 days to don Pakistan’s Test shirt once again. The former captain smashed 86 before losing his wicket to Ajaz Patel 17 minutes before the close of play.

He regrets losing his wicket at the game's final moment without reaching three figures.

“I shouldn’t have lost my wicket at that stage, because then it is also difficult for a newcomer to bat. Personally, I wanted to score a century to make my 50th Test memorable,” Sarfaraz said.

When asked how he kept himself motivated during the hiatus from Test cricket, the cricketer gave credit to people who stay around him and mentioned remaining grounded, which helped him absorb the situation.

“Being out of the team is disappointing for every player, it's natural,” Sarfaraz mentioned, recalling the disappointment of not being part of the Test squad all these years.

“During captaincy, I realised that these things would never stay with me and it kept me grounded. It is not written that I’ll have to play cricket for Pakistan forever. I just wanted to play cricket wherever I could and that is what I kept doing,” he said.

The former skipper added that if a player is not performing then criticising him is justified, but also insisted critics refrain from personal attacks.

“If a player is performing, back him. If not, then it is okay to have him replaced by another player,” the former captain said.

Sarfaraz said that he is thankful to Allah for reaching the milestone of 50 Test matches.

“Many players dream to play even one Test. I am happy that I’ve got the opportunity to play 50 Tests for my country. I hope to receive more such opportunities in the future,” he stated.

Pakistan's former T20 World Cup-winning captain has now set his eyes on repeating his performance in the second innings of the Karachi Test.

“Personal milestones have their importance but it is more important to contribute to the team’s cause. Whatever I do, I will try to ensure it helps Pakistan win matches,” Sarfaraz concluded.

