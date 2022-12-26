 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
Mia Wasikowska weighs in on dark side of Hollywood

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Mia Wasikowska has recently dished on the dark side of Hollywood.

In a latest interview with Sydney Morning Herald, the Alice In Wonderland star, who rose to fame in the 2000s, spoke out about her important years in Hollywood.

“I was young, I didn't know how to protect myself,” said the 33-year-old.

The Australian actress shared that most young actresses had been mistreated in the industry.

“I think you would be hard-pressed to find any young woman who hasn't experienced a level of abuse or inappropriate experiences or behaviour towards them,” stated Mia.

The actress commented, “But it's not really something that I discuss.”

Before the rise of #MeToo movement in the tinseltown, Mia revealed that she already left the industry and went back to Sydney to carry on acting in local projects.

“I think I've got less patience for the parts of the industry that I don't like,” remarked the actress.

Describing Hollywood as repressive, the All Saints actress added, “I don't care too much to be pushed into an image that will get me jobs.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mia will be seen in Australian movie Blueback.

