Tuesday Dec 27 2022
List of movies, series that will be leaving Netflix UK in January 2023

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Netflix UK has planned to remove more than 200 movies and series from the platform at the beginning of the new year.

Here's the list of the popular 50 movies and series that will be leaving Netflix United Kingdom (UK) in the first month of 2023.

Movies and series leaving Netflix UK in January 2023:

  1. A Guest Is Coming
  2. A Guy and a Gal
  3. A Man There Was
  4. A Zero Too Much
  5. The Accidental Golfer
  6. Adult Behaviour… It’s All in the Mind
  7. Angel
  8. Annabell’s Spectacularities
  9. The Apple War
  10. Artificial Svensson
  11. As Seen On Tv
  12. The Assault
  13. Bang!
  14. Barbie: A Fairy Secret
  15. The Bells in Old Town
  16. Best Before
  17. Beware of the Jonsson Gang
  18. Bit by Bit
  19. Bitch Hug
  20. Bitter Sweetheart
  21. High Rise Life – The Movie
  22. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay
  23. Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas
  24. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
  25. Shaun the Sheep
  26. Timmy Time
  27. Transformers Rescue Bots Academy
  28. Transformers: Cybervers
  29. Mustang Island
  30. Thieves of the Wood
  32. Uncle Drew
  33. Mama’s Boy
  34. The Wolf of Wall Street
  35. Alibaba Aur 40 Chor
  36. The Butterfly’s Drea
  37. Marked
  38. Osuofia in London
  39. The Luminaries
  40. Body Fixers
  41. Four in a Bed
  42. Jezebel
  43. The Right To Love
  44. The Rooster
  45. Rose on Tour
  46. PAC’s scary Halloween
  47. Package Tour
  48. Pass and Whiskers
  49. It’s All About Friends
  50. High Rise Life – The Movie 

