List of movies, series that will be leaving Netflix UK in January 2023

Netflix UK has planned to remove more than 200 movies and series from the platform at the beginning of the new year.
Here's the list of the popular 50 movies and series that will be leaving Netflix United Kingdom (UK) in the first month of 2023.
Movies and series leaving Netflix UK in January 2023:
- A Guest Is Coming
- A Guy and a Gal
- A Man There Was
- A Zero Too Much
- The Accidental Golfer
- Adult Behaviour… It’s All in the Mind
- Angel
- Annabell’s Spectacularities
- The Apple War
- Artificial Svensson
- As Seen On Tv
- The Assault
- Bang!
- Barbie: A Fairy Secret
- The Bells in Old Town
- Best Before
- Beware of the Jonsson Gang
- Bit by Bit
- Bitch Hug
- Bitter Sweetheart
- High Rise Life – The Movie
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay
- Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas
- Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
- Shaun the Sheep
- Timmy Time
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy
- Transformers: Cybervers
- Mustang Island
- Thieves of the Wood
- Thieves of the Wood
- Uncle Drew
- Mama’s Boy
- The Wolf of Wall Street
- Alibaba Aur 40 Chor
- The Butterfly’s Drea
- Marked
- Osuofia in London
- The Luminaries
- Body Fixers
- Four in a Bed
- Jezebel
- The Right To Love
- The Rooster
- Rose on Tour
- PAC’s scary Halloween
- Package Tour
- Pass and Whiskers
- It’s All About Friends
- High Rise Life – The Movie