 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz, other leaders remember Benazir Bhutto on 15th death anniversary

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Supporters of slain leader Benazir Bhutto rally in Lahore, Pakistan, in 2013 on the sixth anniversary of her death. —Agencies/file
Supporters of slain leader Benazir Bhutto rally in Lahore, Pakistan, in 2013 on the sixth anniversary of her death. —Agencies/file

  • PM says Benazir was crusader for human rights, democracy.
  • Sherry Rehman says Benazir's murder was murder of humanity.
  • Fawad Chaudhry calls Dec 27, 2007, darkest day in Pakistan's history.

On the 15th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, other politicians, family members, and well-wishers took to Twitter in memory of the slain former prime minister. 

The prime minister, calling Benazir a crusader for human rights and democracy, said that Pakistan is observing the martyrdom anniversary of Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto Shaheed. 

"She left an indelible mark on the politics of the country. The void left by her passing has continued to widen over the years," the premier said. 

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari issued a video message on the occasion and invited the people to the public rally marking the event when the country's first female prime minister was martyred in a terror attack.

“We draw inspiration from her heroic struggle against dictatorship and extremism,” he said in a video message.

“Shaheed Benazir Bhutto taught us to serve the people, to strive for a Pakistan for all, not just a privileged few."

Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman said that Benazir's murder was the murder of humanity, adding that the nation was robbed of its leader and future on this day. 

"Shaheed Bibi was a hope for the people of Pakistan which was snatched by the killers," she added.

The PPP senator said that the slain prime minister's political struggle for the people, constitution, parliament and country is unique like her name.

"Our leader and first Muslim prime minister was murdered in broad daylight. Her family, PPP and the workers still await justice after 15 years," she added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar also took to Twitter, calling December 27, 2007, the darkest day in the history of Pakistan.  

The PTI leader said that the killing of politicians has been going on since the time of Liaquat Ali Khan to Benazir.

PPP leader Shazia Atta Marri also took to Twitter and said: "As we gather to pay tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 15th martyrdom anniversary this 27th Dec, we are reminded of her relentless struggle and matchless courage in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. We reaffirm our commitment to her vision."

She also shared some of her pictures. 

Moreover, former president Asif Ali Zardari said the announcement of the institutions being apolitical is also a realisation of the dream of Benazir, as it will give stability to democracy and establish credibility for the country.

He said that he can never neglect the mission of Shaheed Benazir.

“He was guided by her politics and is still being guided by her philosophy,” Zardari said.

The PPP Co-chairperson said that no one else faced the difficulties that Shaheed Benazir had faced for the sake of the constitution and democracy. “She was a symbol of patience and endurance,” he said.

The former president said that Benazir Bhutto bravely resisted the barbaric and brutal dictators.

“We are strong and steadfast on her ideology because of her teachings,” he said, adding that the continuation of democracy was her dream and by the grace of the Almighty Allah, that dream has been fulfilled.

Zardari said that the PPP is striving to make the country free from all kinds of extremism, where there is the light of knowledge, jobs for the people, equal opportunities for the youth to move forward, women free from the shackles of fear, and minorities with a respectable place in the society.

“This will be a Pakistan envisioned by Shaheed Benazir,” he said. 

PPP is observing the 15th death anniversary of Benazir and will hold a public rally in Larkana today.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab anti-corruption watchdog arrests PML-N MNA

Punjab anti-corruption watchdog arrests PML-N MNA
ECP postpones local government elections in Islamabad

ECP postpones local government elections in Islamabad
'Special' security plan devised for Islamabad after suicide attack

'Special' security plan devised for Islamabad after suicide attack
LHC directs govt to extend winter vacations by 7 more days in smog-hit Lahore

LHC directs govt to extend winter vacations by 7 more days in smog-hit Lahore
Some IMF conditions are anti-people, can't be accepted: Ahsan Iqbal

Some IMF conditions are anti-people, can't be accepted: Ahsan Iqbal
Sindh govt once again seeks postponement of LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad

Sindh govt once again seeks postponement of LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad
Alarming increase in minor sexual abuse cases in Karachi in 2022

Alarming increase in minor sexual abuse cases in Karachi in 2022
PPP observes Benazir Bhutto's 15th death anniversary today

PPP observes Benazir Bhutto's 15th death anniversary today
NA speaker wants PTI MPs to verify resignations one-by-one, not altogether

NA speaker wants PTI MPs to verify resignations one-by-one, not altogether
Imran Khan blames govt for ‘pushing country towards terror incidents’

Imran Khan blames govt for ‘pushing country towards terror incidents’
PTI seeks 'good working relations' with establishment

PTI seeks 'good working relations' with establishment
Imran face of ‘collective wrongdoings’ of establishment, judiciary: Asif

Imran face of ‘collective wrongdoings’ of establishment, judiciary: Asif