PM Shehbaz, other leaders remember Benazir Bhutto on 15th death anniversary

Supporters of slain leader Benazir Bhutto rally in Lahore, Pakistan, in 2013 on the sixth anniversary of her death. —Agencies/file

PM says Benazir was crusader for human rights, democracy.

Sherry Rehman says Benazir's murder was murder of humanity.

Fawad Chaudhry calls Dec 27, 2007, darkest day in Pakistan's history.

On the 15th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, other politicians, family members, and well-wishers took to Twitter in memory of the slain former prime minister.

The prime minister, calling Benazir a crusader for human rights and democracy, said that Pakistan is observing the martyrdom anniversary of Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

"She left an indelible mark on the politics of the country. The void left by her passing has continued to widen over the years," the premier said.



Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari issued a video message on the occasion and invited the people to the public rally marking the event when the country's first female prime minister was martyred in a terror attack.

“We draw inspiration from her heroic struggle against dictatorship and extremism,” he said in a video message.

“Shaheed Benazir Bhutto taught us to serve the people, to strive for a Pakistan for all, not just a privileged few."

Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman said that Benazir's murder was the murder of humanity, adding that the nation was robbed of its leader and future on this day.

"Shaheed Bibi was a hope for the people of Pakistan which was snatched by the killers," she added.

The PPP senator said that the slain prime minister's political struggle for the people, constitution, parliament and country is unique like her name.

"Our leader and first Muslim prime minister was murdered in broad daylight. Her family, PPP and the workers still await justice after 15 years," she added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar also took to Twitter, calling December 27, 2007, the darkest day in the history of Pakistan.



The PTI leader said that the killing of politicians has been going on since the time of Liaquat Ali Khan to Benazir.

PPP leader Shazia Atta Marri also took to Twitter and said: "As we gather to pay tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 15th martyrdom anniversary this 27th Dec, we are reminded of her relentless struggle and matchless courage in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. We reaffirm our commitment to her vision."

She also shared some of her pictures.

Moreover, former president Asif Ali Zardari said the announcement of the institutions being apolitical is also a realisation of the dream of Benazir, as it will give stability to democracy and establish credibility for the country.

He said that he can never neglect the mission of Shaheed Benazir.

“He was guided by her politics and is still being guided by her philosophy,” Zardari said.

The PPP Co-chairperson said that no one else faced the difficulties that Shaheed Benazir had faced for the sake of the constitution and democracy. “She was a symbol of patience and endurance,” he said.

The former president said that Benazir Bhutto bravely resisted the barbaric and brutal dictators.

“We are strong and steadfast on her ideology because of her teachings,” he said, adding that the continuation of democracy was her dream and by the grace of the Almighty Allah, that dream has been fulfilled.

Zardari said that the PPP is striving to make the country free from all kinds of extremism, where there is the light of knowledge, jobs for the people, equal opportunities for the youth to move forward, women free from the shackles of fear, and minorities with a respectable place in the society.

“This will be a Pakistan envisioned by Shaheed Benazir,” he said.

PPP is observing the 15th death anniversary of Benazir and will hold a public rally in Larkana today.