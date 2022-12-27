Billie Eilish brother Finneas addresses his sister’s relationship with Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas has responded to the social media brutal reaction over his sister’s romantic relationship with Jesse Rutherford.

Finneas, 25, addressed a social media user’s criticism who called out his sister’s relationship with Rutherford, who is 10 years elder to her.

“Your sister’s dating a 31-year-old man and your music is [expletive],” the social media user wrote.

Finneas responded to the comments on Monday, writing, “I want my sister to be happy and safe.”

The Nobody Like You singer added, “She is a 21-year-old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions.” he added.

Billie confirmed her relationship with The Neighbourhood artist back in October after they were spotted sharing a kiss in Los Angeles during a dinner date night.

The pair marked their first red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in L.A last month.

Billie’s relationship with Rutherford has received much criticism as many fans expressed concern over the pair’s age gap.

Recently, Billie and Rutherford celebrated the bad guy singer's 21st birthday with a Christmas-themed party, where the couple packed on the PDA.