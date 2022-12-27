 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' will be 'full of filler', claims insider

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry is gearing up for the release of his memoir Spare, hot on the heels on his Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, but royal experts believe the book will not be explosive as expected.

Talking about the Duke of Sussex’s highly-anticipated book release, royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News: While I agree that they feel like telling their side of the story was important, I have heard that Meghan was not thrilled with the final edit…”

The host of the To Di for Daily podcast then added: “Expect Spare, like the reality show, to lack detail. Full of filler, à la the bit about Harry losing his virginity to a 'beautiful older woman.'”

“Who was it? Most people are noticing that while Harry and Meghan like to talk... the two seem to lack substance and detail,” Schofield further stated.

The comments came just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series Harry & Meghan premiered on the streaming platform on December 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is slated to hit bookshelves on January 10, 2023. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton was 'real target' of Prince Harry, Meghan's Netflix series

Kate Middleton was 'real target' of Prince Harry, Meghan's Netflix series
Brooklyn Beckham gives sweet tribute to dad David Beckham on Christmas

Brooklyn Beckham gives sweet tribute to dad David Beckham on Christmas

Meghan Markle’s wedding to Harry reduced as ‘stepping stone’ to stardom

Meghan Markle’s wedding to Harry reduced as ‘stepping stone’ to stardom
Kim Kardashian recalls going to White House unprepared: 'I hated how I felt’

Kim Kardashian recalls going to White House unprepared: 'I hated how I felt’
Billie Eilish brother Finneas addresses his sister’s relationship with Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish brother Finneas addresses his sister’s relationship with Jesse Rutherford
Netflix: List of top 7 worth watching movies of 2022

Netflix: List of top 7 worth watching movies of 2022

'The Witcher': Henry Cavill set to have 'heroic sendoff' in last season

'The Witcher': Henry Cavill set to have 'heroic sendoff' in last season
Netflix: List of top 25 trending movies & series globally

Netflix: List of top 25 trending movies & series globally
Kim Kardashian reveals why she didn’t ‘speak out’ on Balenciaga backlash

Kim Kardashian reveals why she didn’t ‘speak out’ on Balenciaga backlash
List of movies, series that will be leaving Netflix UK in January 2023

List of movies, series that will be leaving Netflix UK in January 2023
James Gunn reacts to reports of 'Green Lantern' show cancelled

James Gunn reacts to reports of 'Green Lantern' show cancelled
'Glass Onion' director reveals not happy with movie title

'Glass Onion' director reveals not happy with movie title