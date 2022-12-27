 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Nigeria dance carnival helps residents reclaim the streets

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Nigeria dance carnival helps residents reclaim the streets
Nigeria dance carnival helps residents reclaim the streets

LAGOS: In a street in a poor neighbourhood of Lagos, a bare-chested young man, Gift Eze, holds his screaming partner, helping calm the rage within and stop him fighting.

Residents of Oworonshoki have seen their share of violence, with robberies and tit-for-tat gang murders once commonplace in this part of Nigeria's vast, boisterous commercial capital.

But the scene on Christmas Eve, a dance routine between two men caked in chalk, showed how far the community has come since the annual Slum Party, an art event using dance to tell stories of the local community, was established four years ago.

Days of dance workshops culminated with an all-day carnival aiming to reclaim the streets and reduce tensions between rival gangs. Before long, onlookers were dancing along with the drums, blurring the lines between performers and their audience.

"We are using dance as a focal point ... to come to the community and just talk about the various socio-political issues that needed to be addressed, using a party as the template," said Sunday Ozegbe-Obiajulu, who founded the event.

Eze, one of the Slum Party's participants, said the event has been transformational.

"I've been able to achieve a big goal in my life, and Slum Party has really changed a whole lot for me," he said.

Community leader Oriyomi Akeem said Slum Party has helped bring peace to a neighbourhood once known as a no-go area overrun by gangs. "Now everything is calm and good," Akeem said.

Ozegbe-Obiajulu hopes the carnival's success could be replicated by people in other troubled areas of Nigeria and beyond.

"With their dance, their poetry, their music, they can definitely use it to bring some sort of attention to their community, they can also use it to inspire the young ones." (Reuters)

More From Entertainment:

‘Glass Onion’ director responds to ‘bizarre’ Elon Musk comparison theories

‘Glass Onion’ director responds to ‘bizarre’ Elon Musk comparison theories
Robert Pattinson hesitant to pop the question to Suki Waterhouse: ‘He's still on the fence’

Robert Pattinson hesitant to pop the question to Suki Waterhouse: ‘He's still on the fence’
Kate Middleton to ‘pay the price’ for ‘tumult’ after Harry, Meghan ‘blow’

Kate Middleton to ‘pay the price’ for ‘tumult’ after Harry, Meghan ‘blow’
‘Ms. Marvel Season 2’: MCU to include series in its Phase 5

‘Ms. Marvel Season 2’: MCU to include series in its Phase 5
King Charles ‘secret son’ vows to prove his claims in 2023

King Charles ‘secret son’ vows to prove his claims in 2023
Prince Louis branded ‘pure chaos’ after royal Christmas outing

Prince Louis branded ‘pure chaos’ after royal Christmas outing
Prince Andrew ‘will never be a senior working royal’ despite Sandringham appearance

Prince Andrew ‘will never be a senior working royal’ despite Sandringham appearance
Brooke Shields reveals she had 'pneumonia' while filming intense scene in 'Blue Lagoon'

Brooke Shields reveals she had 'pneumonia' while filming intense scene in 'Blue Lagoon'
King Charles’ butler defends ignoring Harry, Meghan in Christmas speech

King Charles’ butler defends ignoring Harry, Meghan in Christmas speech
Lady Louise Windsor’s health struggles, surgeries laid bare: DETAILS

Lady Louise Windsor’s health struggles, surgeries laid bare: DETAILS
Meghan Markle gets compared to Kanye West, Elon Musk in explosive story

Meghan Markle gets compared to Kanye West, Elon Musk in explosive story
Jake Gyllenhaal confesses having huge crush on Jennifer Aniston

Jake Gyllenhaal confesses having huge crush on Jennifer Aniston