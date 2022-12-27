 
BTS RM album 'Indigo' ranks #3 on Billboard 200 chart this week

BTS RM solo album Indigo ranked #3 on the 'Billboard 200' chart this week.

Indigo, that came out recently on December 2, 2022, previously debuted on #15 on the same chart for the week of December 17 with only digital sales.

It has now risen to #3 in this week with approximately 83,000 units in sales after its physical copy release on December 16.

According to Billboard, BTS member RM has now become the first ever Korean solo act to rank in the top 10 on 'Billboard 200', as well as the first member of the band.

Earlier this year, fellow BTS mate J-hope peaked on the same chart at #17 with his first solo album, Jack in the Box.

For the unversed, RM is the member of BTS, which is a popular south Korean boy band. the group is based on seven members named, Jungkook, RM, J-hope, Jimin, Jin , V and Suga.

The boy band was formed in 2010 and managed by BIG HIT Entertainment. 

