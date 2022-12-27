 
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
Mel C exits from New Year's Eve gig in Poland: Here's why

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Mel C has recently decided to pull out from her New Year’s Eve gig in Poland in the wake of “issues that do not align in with communities” she claims to support.

On Monday, the Spice Girls singer took to Twitter and tweeted, “In light of some issues that have been brought to my attention, that do not align with the communities I support, I’m afraid I will no longer be able to perform in Poland as planned on New Year’s Eve.”

“I hope to be back there very soon. Hope you’re all having a wonderful Christmas and best wishes for 2023,” added the 48-year-old.

In the statement, Mel C didn’t explain about the issues that led her to make this decision.

Nevertheless, her fans and followers on social media shared that her “decision” got to do something with the “LGBT+ community”.

One user wrote, “I guess she’s referring to the Polish government’s homophobic agenda.”

Another chimed in and said, “It’s so important we all stand up for social justice – especially those on the public stage. Thank you Mel C for being one of the good guys and role modelling what it means to have values.”

“So proud of you @MelanieCmusic for speaking out about this! LGBTfobia is a fact in Poland and you kept to your principles!” stated other fan.

Meanwhile, Mel C also opened up about her mental health journey as well as career in her memoir Who I Am released this year. 

