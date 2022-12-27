 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles III 'dismisses' Harry, Meghan 'efforts to attract attention'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

King Charles III dismisses Harry, Meghan efforts to attract attention
King Charles III 'dismisses' Harry, Meghan 'efforts to attract attention'

King Charles III's Christmas speech has been making as the new monarch chose to skip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drama.

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express.co.uk that the monarch’s speech was “significant” as he “didn’t mention Harry and Meghan but not in the way some might have expected.”

“He barely mentioned anyone beyond a very small circle of royals tightly linked to the previous, current and next generation in the succession - his mother, his wife, and the Prince and Princess of Wales,” the monarch said.

“Otherwise he focused on non-royals who were making significant contributions to the wider public in need, rather than members of his own family.”

He added: “The speech brushed away Harry and Meghan’s massive efforts to pull focus and attract attention, almost dismissing those efforts as nothing more than distractions from what he thinks the genuine concerns of the Royal Family and society truly are. 

"He didn’t allow them to set his agenda.”

Sacerdoti said: “He really focused on people who served others, and the selfless help they give to people in genuine need. When he spoke of the Prince and Princess of Wales, he again focused on their service to those in need.

“He talked of his own visit to Bethlehem, and the religious importance he felt in that place,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega's starrer 'Scream VI' reveals ghostface poster

Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega's starrer 'Scream VI' reveals ghostface poster
Victoria Beckham gets ‘frustrated’ when she’s asked about David’s tattoos

Victoria Beckham gets ‘frustrated’ when she’s asked about David’s tattoos

'The Crown’ star Stephen Greif breathes his last at 78

'The Crown’ star Stephen Greif breathes his last at 78
Simon Cowell reveals marriage plans with Lauren Silverman: ‘It'll be fun’

Simon Cowell reveals marriage plans with Lauren Silverman: ‘It'll be fun’
Kendall Jenner looks drop dead gorgeous in red ensemble on Christmas

Kendall Jenner looks drop dead gorgeous in red ensemble on Christmas

Kim Kardashian expresses concerns regarding future relationships after Ye divorce

Kim Kardashian expresses concerns regarding future relationships after Ye divorce

Kate Middleton attracts massive praise for Dina earrings

Kate Middleton attracts massive praise for Dina earrings
Khloe Kardashian opens up about meeting ‘broken version’ of herself: Deets inside

Khloe Kardashian opens up about meeting ‘broken version’ of herself: Deets inside
Christina Ricci addresses Jenna Ortega’s performance in Wednesday

Christina Ricci addresses Jenna Ortega’s performance in Wednesday
Mel C exits from New Year’s Eve gig in Poland: Here’s why

Mel C exits from New Year’s Eve gig in Poland: Here’s why
Kim Kardashian reacts to backlash over her tone-deaf advice for ‘women in business’

Kim Kardashian reacts to backlash over her tone-deaf advice for ‘women in business’
Kylie Jenner calls mum Kris Jenner 'Christmas Queen' amid health concerns

Kylie Jenner calls mum Kris Jenner 'Christmas Queen' amid health concerns