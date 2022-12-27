 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian expresses concerns regarding future relationships after Ye divorce

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

File Footage

Kim Kardashian discussed how she can never have any boyfriend who is not afraid of her ex-husband Kanye West after what he did to Pete Davidson.

The reality TV star expressed her worries that the rapper, who now goes by Ye, would scare anyone away she would want to date in future just like Davidson.

Speaking on Angie Martinez IRL podcast, The Kardashians star said, “There’s a part of me that is like, ‘Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?’”

“I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent,” Kardashian added.

“Then there’s a side of me that’s like, ‘Why would I ever have to live that way?’” she said.

During her last serious romance with the King of Staten Island star, West used to continuously mock and ridicule Davidson on social media.

He even posted multiple threats towards the the Saturday Night Live alum on his Instagram and later celebrated when Davidson parted ways with Kardashian.

When the news broke that Kardashian and Davidson had called it quits after a nine-month relationship, Ye shared a fake news article with a headline declaring that the comedian was 'dead'.

More From Entertainment:

Simon Cowell reveals marriage plans with Lauren Silverman: ‘It'll be fun’

Simon Cowell reveals marriage plans with Lauren Silverman: ‘It'll be fun’
Kendall Jenner looks drop dead gorgeous in red ensemble on Christmas

Kendall Jenner looks drop dead gorgeous in red ensemble on Christmas

Khloe Kardashian opens up about meeting ‘broken version’ of herself: Deets inside

Khloe Kardashian opens up about meeting ‘broken version’ of herself: Deets inside
Christina Ricci addresses Jenna Ortega’s performance in Wednesday

Christina Ricci addresses Jenna Ortega’s performance in Wednesday
King Charles III 'dismisses' Harry, Meghan 'efforts to attract attention'

King Charles III 'dismisses' Harry, Meghan 'efforts to attract attention'
Mel C exits from New Year’s Eve gig in Poland: Here’s why

Mel C exits from New Year’s Eve gig in Poland: Here’s why
Kim Kardashian reacts to backlash over her tone-deaf advice for ‘women in business’

Kim Kardashian reacts to backlash over her tone-deaf advice for ‘women in business’
Kylie Jenner calls mum Kris Jenner 'Christmas Queen' amid health concerns

Kylie Jenner calls mum Kris Jenner 'Christmas Queen' amid health concerns
Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour in 'hummingbird' themed dress for Christmas party

Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour in 'hummingbird' themed dress for Christmas party
Victoria Beckham says she’d ‘never be jealous’ of David Beckham’s success

Victoria Beckham says she’d ‘never be jealous’ of David Beckham’s success
Jennifer Aniston father John Aniston receives honor on ‘Days Of Our Lives’

Jennifer Aniston father John Aniston receives honor on ‘Days Of Our Lives’

Artist Danny Cortes turns tiny hip-hop street scenes into profitable business

Artist Danny Cortes turns tiny hip-hop street scenes into profitable business