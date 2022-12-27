 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

British actor Kieran Hodgson says 'it's bizarre and monstrous fate to be born in the royal family'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Kieran Hodgson, who played a controversial royal role in ‘Prince Andrew: The Musical’, says it’s ‘a bizarre and monstrous fate’ to be born into the royal family.

The British actor has opened up on walking a "real tightrope" with his self-written satirical comedy for Channel 4 biographical musical film, which takes a "light-hearted" approach to storying King Charles' younger brother Andrew’s "very public fall from grace".

Hodgson, in a new interview with The Times, said: "I thought it was more interesting to see the trajectory of decline and fall from a high starting point."

"To see the main characters’ attractive qualities in order to have their less attractive qualities thrown into relief," he added.

The actor went on saying: "The decisions Andrew has made are his own decisions, the mess he has got into is a very particular one. However, I think it is a bizarre and monstrous fate to be born in the royal family, to have your whole perception of the world and your place in it warped from the very start."

Hodgson continued: "It is not something that I in any way envy,” he added.

“And to emerge from it with anything like a grounding or an understanding of your context is a huge achievement. So as much as we ought to be appalled, we oughtn’t be quite so surprised that this system generated such a disaster.”

While Hodgson is aware “and quite scared of” the “very strong reactions” his take on the royals will elicit, he said: “We were limited by legal realities. And by our commission, which was to entertain. So I think we have made our satirical points as strongly as possible while remaining a light-hearted comedy for Christmas.”

