 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

'Schitt's Creek' cast hints at a movie after the show's end

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Schitts Creek cast hints at a movie after the shows end
'Schitt's Creek' cast hints at a movie after the show's end

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, the father-son duo that created the show Schitt's Creek, dropped hints in a recent interview that a Schitt's Creek movie might be on the cards after the show ended in April 2020, as reported by US Magazine.

Eugene said, "The idea of working with these people again is still something that is kind of at the front of our brains."

Daniel also did not refute the idea of a film and said, "If there is an idea that pops into my head it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye."

Daniel further added, "I’m very sort of sensitive to overstaying your welcome in any capacity. So we’ll see in a few years, if it all sort of comes together.”

Schitt's Creek is a sitcom that started in 2015. It slowly rose to critical acclaim before finally ending with its last episode in April 2020. 

More From Entertainment:

Chris Rock's Netflix Special ‘Selective Outrage’ release date is out

Chris Rock's Netflix Special ‘Selective Outrage’ release date is out
Bella Thorne makes a shocking revelation: A director accused her of 'Flirting with him' when she was 10

Bella Thorne makes a shocking revelation: A director accused her of 'Flirting with him' when she was 10
Ciara reveals her New Year resolution and how she plans to 'Level up' in 2023: Find out

Ciara reveals her New Year resolution and how she plans to 'Level up' in 2023: Find out
Jennifer Lopez talks about how growing up with LESS MONEY shaped her personality

Jennifer Lopez talks about how growing up with LESS MONEY shaped her personality
Pregnant Hilary Swank says twins are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in a sweet Christmas post

Pregnant Hilary Swank says twins are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in a sweet Christmas post
Song Joong Ki spotted in weddings in India and Korea with alleged girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders

Song Joong Ki spotted in weddings in India and Korea with alleged girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders
Charlotte Crosby claps back at Ulrika Jonsson after lip filler comments

Charlotte Crosby claps back at Ulrika Jonsson after lip filler comments
Prince William, Harry 'were absolutely inseparable' before Meghan's entry in Duke's life

Prince William, Harry 'were absolutely inseparable' before Meghan's entry in Duke's life
Evan Peters to make a comeback as Quicksilver in 'Deadpool 3'

Evan Peters to make a comeback as Quicksilver in 'Deadpool 3'
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague steps outside for Christmas stroll with boyfriend Tommy Fury

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague steps outside for Christmas stroll with boyfriend Tommy Fury
Arnold Schwarzenegger shares SPECIAL tribute to late mother on Christmas Eve

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares SPECIAL tribute to late mother on Christmas Eve
British actor Kieran Hodgson says 'it's bizarre and monstrous fate to be born in the royal family'

British actor Kieran Hodgson says 'it's bizarre and monstrous fate to be born in the royal family'