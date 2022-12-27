'Schitt's Creek' cast hints at a movie after the show's end

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, the father-son duo that created the show Schitt's Creek, dropped hints in a recent interview that a Schitt's Creek movie might be on the cards after the show ended in April 2020, as reported by US Magazine.

Eugene said, "The idea of working with these people again is still something that is kind of at the front of our brains."

Daniel also did not refute the idea of a film and said, "If there is an idea that pops into my head it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye."

Daniel further added, "I’m very sort of sensitive to overstaying your welcome in any capacity. So we’ll see in a few years, if it all sort of comes together.”

Schitt's Creek is a sitcom that started in 2015. It slowly rose to critical acclaim before finally ending with its last episode in April 2020.