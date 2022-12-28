Adele whopping net worth will leave you in shock

Adele's fortune keeps on growing after the release of her fifth studio album, 30, back in 2021.

The iconic singer boosted her fortune by £11.5m last year.

The 24-year-old hitmaker's profits catapulted between 2020 and 2021, with the latter seeing her company with reserves of almost £15M, according to account statements.

Statements for Adele's company, Melted Stone Ltd, show that it's net assets sat at £14,940,260 in December 2021, a massive jump from the £3,566,954 a year prior.

And the booming profit is no shock, as this was the same year that the musician released her newest album, titled 30.

Including hits such as Easy On Me, the album's first-week chart sales totalled 261,000,30 and was the biggest first week for an album during the year, also becoming one of the world's best-selling albums that year.

And the massive profits don't appear to have gone to waste either, as Adele purchased a lavish new home for £47M earlier this year.

Following the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, which put live music on hold, Adele's company A Adkins Touring Ltd, which looks after her live music, made a loss,

But it is thought that the company will have been booming this year after her residency in Las Vegas kicked off last month.

Adele finally kicked off her long-awaited Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace in November.



