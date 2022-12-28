'Meghan asks director to submit documentary for Golden Globes, Oscars'

Meghan has told Liz Garbus, the director of her Netflix documentary, to submit their documentary to every single awards show, the Golden Globes, Emmys and Oscars, according to journalist Neil Sean.

The documentary titled "Meghan & Harry" is directed by two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy award-winning director Liz Garbus, who shared what it was like to approach telling a globally discussed love story from a fresh perspective.



Garbus is an American documentary film director and producer.[3] Notable documentaries Garbus has made are The Farm: Angola, USA, Ghosts of Abu Ghraib, Bobby Fischer Against the World, Love, Marilyn, What Happened, Miss Simone?, and Becoming Cousteau.



Meghan and Harry's documentary has been watched by millions of people as the couple share their story for the first time.



