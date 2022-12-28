 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
By
Web Desk

'Meghan asks director to submit documentary for Golden Globes, Oscars'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Meghan asks director to submit documentary for Golden Globes, Oscars

Meghan has told Liz Garbus, the director of her Netflix documentary, to submit their documentary to every single awards show, the Golden Globes, Emmys and Oscars, according to journalist Neil Sean.

The documentary titled "Meghan & Harry" is directed by two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy award-winning director Liz Garbus, who shared what it was like to approach telling a globally discussed love story from a fresh perspective.

Garbus is an American documentary film director and producer.[3] Notable documentaries Garbus has made are The Farm: Angola, USA, Ghosts of Abu Ghraib, Bobby Fischer Against the World, Love, Marilyn, What Happened, Miss Simone?, and Becoming Cousteau. 

Meghan and Harry's documentary has been watched by millions of people as the couple share their story for the first time.


More From Entertainment:

Sofia Vergara goes glam as she continues island vacation with Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara goes glam as she continues island vacation with Joe Manganiello
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom pose barefoot on mirrored floor as they spend Christmas together

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom pose barefoot on mirrored floor as they spend Christmas together
King Charles first Christmas message attracts highest viewing figures

King Charles first Christmas message attracts highest viewing figures
Cher misses her mother, who died days before getting an engagement-like diamond ring from boyfriend

Cher misses her mother, who died days before getting an engagement-like diamond ring from boyfriend
'American Horror Story' star Billie Lourd misses her mom Carrie Fisher: 'I Wish My Momby Were Here'

'American Horror Story' star Billie Lourd misses her mom Carrie Fisher: 'I Wish My Momby Were Here'
Katie Price seen walking with bandaged foot after surgery

Katie Price seen walking with bandaged foot after surgery
Adele whopping net worth will leave you in shock

Adele whopping net worth will leave you in shock

Denise Austin reveals her secrets to getting in shape at the age of 65

Denise Austin reveals her secrets to getting in shape at the age of 65
Kate Hudson elaborates on the effects of cancel culture on young generation

Kate Hudson elaborates on the effects of cancel culture on young generation
Celine Dion wishes fans 'best of health' after opening up about her stiff person syndrome

Celine Dion wishes fans 'best of health' after opening up about her stiff person syndrome
'Schitt's Creek' cast hints at a movie after the show's end

'Schitt's Creek' cast hints at a movie after the show's end
Emma Roberts wishes son Rhodes' happy second birthday with special post

Emma Roberts wishes son Rhodes' happy second birthday with special post