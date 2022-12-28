 
entertainment
Drew Barrymore 'numbed' divorce 'pain' by drowning in alcohol

Drew Barrymore is opening up about her battle against alcohol.

The actress, who ended her marriage with husband Will Kopelman in 2016, tells PEOPLE that she increased her drinking habits.

“It just took me down,” she said before adding that drinking helped her “numb the pain” of the split.

“It was just trying to … feel good — and alcohol totally did that for me,”

“The drinking thing for me was a constant, like, ‘You cannot change. You are weak and incapable of doing what’s best for you. You keep thinking you will master this thing, and it’s getting the better of you,'” she continued

Drew then credited daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8 for helping her achieve sobreity.

