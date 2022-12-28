 
entertainment
Netflix shows that are returning with new seasons in 2023: Full list

Netflix has unveiled the list of TV shows that are returning with an additional season in 2023. 

Here’s the list of the top 50 most-popular Netflix original shows set to debut with new seasons next year.

Renewed Netflix Series:

  1. Dream Home Makeover (Season 3)
  2. Emily in Paris (Season 4)
  3. Firefly Lane
  4. Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Seasons 5 and 6)
  5. Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)
  6. Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)
  7. Heartbreak High
  8. Never Have I Ever (Season 4)
  9. Next in Fashion (Season 2)
  10. Outer Banks
  11. Shadow and Bone (Season 2)
  12. Sonic Prime (Season 2)
  13. Sparking Joy (Season 2)
  14. Stranger Things (Season 5)
  15. Sweet Magnolias (Season 3)
  16. The American Barbecue Showdown (Season 2)
  17. The Circle (Season 5)
  18. The Crown (Season 6)
  19. The Dragon Princ
  20. The Sandman (New Episodes)
  21. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 2)
  22. The Umbrella Academy (Season 4)
  23. The Upshaws (Season 3)
  24. The Watcher (Season 2)
  25. The Witcher (Season 3 & 4)
  26. Top Boy (Season 5)
  27. Too Hot to Handle (Season 4)
  28. Unsolved Mysteries
  29. Vikings: Valhalla (Seasons 2 & 3)
  30. Virgin River (Season 5)
  31. All of Us Are Dead
  32. Love Is Blind: Japan – Japanese (Season 2)
  33. Love Never Lies
  34. Mismatched – Hindi (Season 2)
  35. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area – Korean (Part 2)
  36. Persona – Korean (Collection 2)
  37. Perfume
  38. Squid Game – Korean (Season 2)
  39. Summertime – Italian (Season 3)
  40. Sweet Home – Korean (Seasons 2 & 3)
  41. The Club
  42. The Mire – Polish (Season 3)
  43. The Victims’ Game – Mandarin (Season 2)
  44. The Way of the House Husband – Japanese Anime (Season 2)
  45. Valeria – Spanish (Season 3 – Final Season)
  46. Welcome to Eden – Spanish (Season 2)
  47. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
  48. My Unorthodox Life (Season 2)
  49. Monster (Seasons 2-3)
  50. Never Have I Ever

