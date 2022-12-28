 
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'missing out on way more than they’re gaining’

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘missing out on way more’ with their royal exit and rift than they are gaining, a royal expert believes.

Writing for The Sun, royal expert Arthur Edwards shared just how many times the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been snubbed by the royals including King Charles in recent months, and said that what they have gained in Hollywood doesn’t compare.

Commenting on the Sussexes’ absence from the Royal Christmas at Sandringham, Edwards said: “I looked on at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham as he led his family to the traditional December 25 morning service.”

“Charles even allowed his disgraced brother Andrew to join the family on the walk to church. But glaring in their absence were Harry and Meghan.”

“Their continuing criticism of the institution in their Netflix documentary has backfired. They are missing out on way more than they’re gaining,” Edwards then stated.

The expert further pointed out: “Later, when Charles made his first King’s Speech to the nation, William and Catherine were name-checked and the Sussexes were again omitted.”

The comments come weeks after the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest onslaught against the royals in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and it is pertinent to note that Prince Harry is also gearing up for the release of his memoir early next year.

