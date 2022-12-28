 
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
King Charles’ Consort Camilla branded ‘least stuffy Queen in history’

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

King Charles’ wife, Queen Consort Camilla, has earned herself the title of the ‘least stuffy Queen’ in Britain’s long imperial history, as per a royal expert quoted by Hello magazine.

Royal author Gyles Brandreth, who has known Queen Consort Camilla since she was a teenager, shared just how ‘down-to-earth’ she really is in a chat with Hello recently.

As per Brandreth: “The joy of this Queen Consort is that she's the least stuffy queen in history. She's the only member of the royal family who'll happily take a selfie.”

“What is more, she possesses the combined qualities of her forebears, the charitable nature of Queen Alexandra, the charm of the late Queen Mother, and the devotion to duty of Queen Mary,” Brandreth further said in his lavish praise of the Charles’ wife.

Brandreth then revealed that Queen Camilla, on her 75th birthday earlier this year, shared that she wants to follow the late Prince Philip’s royal philosophy.

He shared: “She spoke of how it was the Duke of Edinburgh's philosophy to look up, look out, say less, do more, get on with the job. Then she paused and said, 'That's my plan.'”

Brandreth has been a long-time close aide of the royals, and recently released a biography of the late Queen Elizabeth after her death in September this year, titled Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait.

