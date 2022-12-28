 
Prince George follows in footsteps of Charles as future king

Prince George is seemingly following in the footsteps of his grandfather Charles as future king.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son Prince George’s Christmas painting suggests he shares King Charles artistic talent.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a festive picture painted by their nine-year-old son on Christmas.

They tweeted the image of a reindeer in the snow with two robins, alongside the message “Happy Christmas!”

Kate and William also disclosed that the picture was painted by Prince George.

Meanwhile, King Charles is also a talented amateur painter and is well-known for his watercolors.

The monarch had previously described how he finds painting so relaxing that it “transports me into another dimension”.

Earlier this year, King Charles paintings were shown at The Garrison Chapel in London, marking the first full exhibition of his artwork.

