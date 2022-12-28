 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
Kate Middleton ‘weighed’ after Christmas lunch in bizarre royal tradition?

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Kate Middleton may have been asked to weigh herself after the Royal Family’s Christmas lunch at Sandringham in a bizarre royal tradition, reported News AU.

According to reports, the Princess of Wales, along with her husband Prince William could’ve been asked by King Charles to get on the weighing scales over the holiday in line with a tradition once carried out by the late Queen Elizabeth.

News AU also reported that King Charles had allegedly planned to include Kate and William in the particularly peculiar Christmas tradition in his first year as the monarch.

The tradition was first talked of by royal expert Ingrid Seward, who told Grazia in 2018 that the late Queen would ask ‘each of her guests to step on the scales’, and while it may put some in an odd spot, it was all in good fun and to ensure the guests were ‘well fed’.

As per the outlet, the tradition may date back to the early 1900s during King Edward VII’s reign, and all members of the royal family in attendance at Sandringham take part. 

