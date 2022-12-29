 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West after Kim Kardashian split: 'I let devil pull me in'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Kanye West after Kim Kardashian split: I let devil pull me in
Kanye West after Kim Kardashian split: 'I let devil pull me in'

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian tied the knot in 2014; however, their seven-long marriage was tumultuous, dominated by bad press and scandalous controversies.

However, after the reality star filed for divorce in 2021, the Grammy winner went to extreme lengths after the split.

"Since I lost my wife since I lost my family and was no longer the priest in my home and have the say so, I was frustrated and I let the devil come and get me.

I let the devil pull me in. Next thing you know I'm at New Year's Eve parties having threesomes," the 45-year-old told Alex Jones Show.

Ye and Kim's marriage was often rocked by the rapper's bipolar disease. In 2020, the fashion mogul addressed his then-husband erratic behaviour, saying, "He is a brilliant but complicated person."

"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Kardashian also revealed her inability to rein in West's behaviour, "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'would be happier' if Meghan put her mistrust for royals aside

Prince Harry 'would be happier' if Meghan put her mistrust for royals aside
BTS' J-Hope dances at airport as he leaves for New Year's Rockin Eve performance

BTS' J-Hope dances at airport as he leaves for New Year's Rockin Eve performance
James Corden recalls auditioning for THIS iconic role in ‘The Lord of the Rings’

James Corden recalls auditioning for THIS iconic role in ‘The Lord of the Rings’
King Charles III 'has yet to resolve' major issue before coronation ceremony

King Charles III 'has yet to resolve' major issue before coronation ceremony
Britney Spears fans accuse Sam Asghari of faking the popstar in Christmas snap

Britney Spears fans accuse Sam Asghari of faking the popstar in Christmas snap
Tom Cruise ‘done’ with LA’s ‘attention-seeking celebrities’

Tom Cruise ‘done’ with LA’s ‘attention-seeking celebrities’
Jameela Jamil opens up about suicidal tendencies: ‘They gaslit me’

Jameela Jamil opens up about suicidal tendencies: ‘They gaslit me’
Jameela Jamil addresses battle with rare tissue disorder

Jameela Jamil addresses battle with rare tissue disorder
Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’: Lily Collins ‘utterly loves’ being compared to this show

Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’: Lily Collins ‘utterly loves’ being compared to this show
T.J. Holmes files for divorce from Marilee Fiebig amid affair scandal

T.J. Holmes files for divorce from Marilee Fiebig amid affair scandal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beat 'The Crown' in numbers: Read

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beat 'The Crown' in numbers: Read
Princess Beatrice son 'won't die at school desk' as he studies in UK

Princess Beatrice son 'won't die at school desk' as he studies in UK