Prince Harry 'stormed off in a huff' over fan's request for a photo with ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas

Prince Harry - who had an on-and-off relationship with Burberry muse and model Cressida Bonas from 2012 to 2014 - flew into rage when a fan asked the royal for a photograph with his then girlfriend.



The pair, who reportedly dated for two years before Meghan's entry in Harry's life, were first introduced to each other by Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, but ultimately called it quits after Cressida reportedly struggled with the idea of life as a royal wife.

Cressida struggled with the Duke's defiant temperament, with a couple of blow-outs leading to the romance’s eventual demise, according to Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers.

The author in her book, claims : "En route to the restaurant, they were driving down Kensington High Street when Harry got word that there was a photographer lying in wait. He slammed on the brakes, did a spin turn in the middle of the street and gunned it back to Nott Cott for a Valentine’s night of pizza.”

According to the author, the two were staying in the country with Cressida’s half-sister and other members of the family. The pair decided to go to a small local pub in Kidlington for lunch and managed to secure a table at the back."

According to Brown: "A gentleman came out and said: ‘Oh, sir, so sorry, I know it’s Christmastime, but could I just take a photograph to give to my wife who isn’t well?"

"And so Cressida opened her mouth and said: ‘Oh, of course.’ And Harry said: ‘Get out of my way’ and went bright red in the face and stormed off in a huff."



Brown continued: "Incidents such as this gave Cressida serious qualms about sharing her life with Harry." One anonymous family friend told the the biographer that Harry's then-girlfriend "got him to accept he had problems, and see a psychoanalyst."

Cressida was reportedly already spooked at this point, having found life as Harry's wife a daunting. The actress was concerned about what ramifications marrying the member of royal would would have on her career.