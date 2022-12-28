 
entertainment
Cameron Diaz spills on fitness goals for 2023

Cameron Diaz has recently disclosed her goals for 2023 while she also shares useful tips to maintain a healthy lifestyle in New Year.

In a latest interview with E! News, the Charlie’s Angels star said, “Your motivation is just that it's got to get done.”

The Mask actress explained, “You just gotta get done. It's your choice. There's not much else to do other than the task at hand.”

“There's nothing you can do other than just starting toward the goal you have in mind. That's how I look at it. There are no real tricks,” stated The Holiday actress.

Elaborating on staying healthy in the new year, the Knight And Day star suggested that it’s not important to go to the gym but one can do simple exercise like “dancing around the house”.

“I don't think enough people realise there are a lot of things you can do in a small space to just keep your body moving,” remarked Diaz.

The Bad Teacher actress asserted, “A really great thing to do is to just put your headphones in, put on a playlist and dance for like 15 minutes straight as hard as you can. Then, you just go take a shower and start your day.”

Other than that, Diaz mentioned, “Everyone should create a little short playlist filled with six of your favourite songs that make you want to move like you can't stop dancing.”

Diaz is hopeful for new year and believed that the lessons she learned in 2022 would help her in 2023.

The Annie actress continued, “I'm gonna kill it. I learned so much this year that makes me feel like next year is gonna be so much easier. I'm going to be really on top of things, and it will be good to start all over next year.”

“When I get to the new year, I'm going to be ready,” she added.

