 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Danish royal family appears together in new photos ahead of major shake-up

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Danish royal family has put on united front as they posed together in a new photo ahead of major shake-up.

Queen Margrethe was all smiles as she posed with her family for an official photo. 

Queen Margrethe II (born 1940), has been Denmark's reigning monarch since 1972. Her son Crown Prince Frederik (born 1968) will be the next one to succeed to the throne.

In the image, Margrethe and her eldest son, Frederik, sat in chairs, while Fredrik's wife, Crown Princess Mary, stood at his side, with her hand resting on his shoulder.

Standing behind Queen Margrethe was her son, Joachim and his wife Princess Marie. Both the men stood proud in military outfits, while the women cut elegant figures with Margrethe in a blue velvet gown with antique jewellery.

The picture itself was reportedly taken in September during Margrethe's Jubilee, and will have happened before the recent months of drama unfolded. Weeks after the family pose, the Queen announced that Joachim's children would lose their royal titles come 1 January 2023.

The announcement left Joachim and his family shock as they express his "sadness" at the news.

