 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince George took upon himself to 'keep eye on' Prince Louis on Christmas: Expert

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Prince George is assuming his elder brother role during Royal gatherings, notes body language expert.

Expert Judi James tells Daily Mirror that the future King kept an eye on his siblings while the family walked at Sandringham.

"William and Kate showed off their children with the usual signals of pride and it was clear they are now becoming 'hands-off' parents as their children grow in confidence.

"Charlotte was pulling ahead as they walked towards the church and George has gone from being the rather shy-looking boy holding his father's hand to the older brother keeping an eye on and showing nurturing and directional signals towards the four-year-old Louis."

She continued: "One of the sweetest and most poignant body language signals was the sight of George using touch, chat and bending rituals to signal he is now in the role of protector and 'keeping-an-eye-on' monitor for his younger brother Louis.

"As the family reached the church William put a hand out to touch George's back and leaned towards his elder son but George was already using those same rituals towards his small and rather playful brother," she noted.

