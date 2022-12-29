 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'pulls handbrake' after making 'misogynistic' remark on Meghan Markle

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Prince Harry is caught in passing unacceptable remarks on Meghan Markle, says expert.

The Duke of Sussex referred to his life partner as 'what' in a slip of tongue during their docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

Speaking to Netflix camera for their docuseries, Meghan fondly described her wedding: “The whole thing was surreal,” she began. “It was at that moment, I could also see H.”

Harry was then asked: “What was going through your head when you saw her coming?”

The Duke replied: “Look at… Look at me, look what I got,” before Meghan interjected, laughing: “Oh my gosh.”

Harry continued: “Look what I… look what I found… The world was watching us, but when we were actually at the altar, as far as I was concerned, it was just the two of us.”

Noticing how Harry turned back from his 'misogynistic' remarks over Meghan Markle, royal expert Russel Myers spoke: “He qualified himself afterwards because he realised it was a bit misogynistic. He definitely had to pull the handbrake up on that one.”  

Despite this, it was reported that Harry's recollection was 'very lovely' adding “what went through his mind when he saw her looking absolutely beautiful in that gorgeous gown”.

