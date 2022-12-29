Prince Harry suggests royal family was in cahoots with press over Meghan's letter to her dad

Meghan Markle said she was asked by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, who is now the king, to write the letter to her estranged father Thomas Markle which was later made public by a newspaper.

In the firth episode of Netflix documentary, Meghan shared the details of the episode.

Talking about her father she said, Meghan said she and her father were close most of her life."Youn know family, never easy, never perfect.But of course I talked to my dead several times a week."

Asked when did things start to go awry there, she said, "When the media got involved."

The Duchess of Sussex said, "After the wedding my dad started doing interviews mostly saying things about me. It was incredibly painful. The world is watching this drama play out."

She added, "And then he started criticizing the royal family.But it was very embarrassing for the family.It was a problem that needed to be solved and they wanted me to make it stop."

The Duchess of Sussex said, "I had reached to her Majesty (Late Queen Elizabeth). 'This is what is going on what do you want me to do'... I want to make... Whatever advice you have'."

"But ultimately it was suggested by the Queen and Prince of Wales that I write my dad a letter. And I had gone to great lengths to get that letter to my dad discreetly. Because I can't put this letter in the mail with the return address being Kensington Palace and send it to Tom Markle and assume its gonna get there."

She said, "So send it to my business manager in L.A . I was like " he will recognize that name. And then get the picture of signature confirmation that this has been delivered. And it is not his signature. That's not my dad's handwriting. It just says "Thomas".

The letter was made public.

She said, "It was horrendous. The Daily Mail said, "we have full and complete five-page letter."

"You want to print my letter which you know you can't do legally. But you want to print it and paint a completely different picture of who I am and what's my relationship with my dad."

Prince Harry said the paper published the letter because they knew the family would encourage us not to sue.

Meghan said, "We sat down with the lawyer for the institution and senior members of the palace. And it was in those meetings that I reminded them that 'Iwrote that letter at the guidance of senior members of the family'.'Youknow this is unlawful so we have to draw the line. We have to take legal action. They said 'yes, of course'."

The Duchess said, "And I would follow up for weeks and weeks and weeks.'Hey what's going on with this. Nothing."

Prince Harry said, "After months of saying she needs to something about this' we took separate legal advice."