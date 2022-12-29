 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beat 'The Crown' in numbers: Read

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries have beaten The Crown.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have managed to achieve more viewership than the hit Netflix series in the first few weeks of its release.

The Broadcasters Audience Research Board (BARB) reveals first episodes of the documentary, released on December 8, had viewing figures of 2.4 million.

The Crown in the same category was 1.1 million.

As per Netflix, The Crown has had 73 million accounts tune in, from across the world while Harry & Meghan surpasses more than 81 million viewers.

Both of the series are currently in the top 10 popular shows for the weekend.

