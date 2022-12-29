Mariah Carey’s boyfriend can’t ‘replace’ Nick Cannon in her kid’s life, sources

Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka spent Christmas together with Carey’s 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom she shares with ex Nick Cannon.

The pop superstar and choreographer began working together professionally in 2006. Once Carey called it quits with fiancé James Packer, Tanaka danced his way into her heart in 2016, via People Magazine.

Cannon has altogether 12 children with five different women and he makes an effort to be active in all their lives. However, fans were curious when the TV host did not celebrate the holidays with his twins with the All I Want For Christmas is You singer.

However, a source close to HollywoodLife disclosed that while Tanaka is close to Mariah’s twins, Cannon’s place in the children’s life cannot be replace.

“Bryan is a great role model to her kids and is so close to them,” the source began. “They look at him like a second father, but they do not call him dad. That word is reserved for Nick who is very active in his children’s lives. Nick and Bryan get along great, and Bryan has been a part of Mariah’s life since 2006, so Nick trusts him with everything.”

The insider went on to say that Mariah and Bryan are “the happiest that they have ever been together,” but they aren’t eyeing a trip down the aisle any time soon. “She’s done it twice already and it is not something that she is interested in doing again,” the source added. “She knows how much he loves her, and he knows how she feels the same.”