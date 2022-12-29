BTS' J-Hope dances at airport as he leaves for New Year's Rockin Eve performance

The rapper and singer J-Hope was seen at Incheon International airport on his way to New York City for New Year's Eve solo performance on Tuesday.



The 28-year-old singer wore a black coat and trouser, and greeted ARMYs with a bright smile.



In the viral video, the BTS star can be seen dancing and exuding his bright energy as he waved his hands.

On December 16, it was reported that BTS member J-Hope would be performing in Times Square for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' as a soloist.

J-Hope will be performing a medley of = (Equal Sign), Chicken Noodle Soup, and Butter (Holiday Remix).

The others artists also on the lineup for the event includes English rock band Duran Duran, Pop group New Edition, and singer Jax.