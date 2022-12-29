 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
Kanye West: Twitter in SHOCK as rapper spotted in 'Glass Onion'

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Fans are in utter disbelief as they spotted Kanye West in Netflix Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

As per Sportskeeda, the Rian Johnson-helmed mystery-crime drama boasted various pop culture references.

However, eagle-eyed spectators spotted the Famous rapper in one scene where the film's cast was sitting as his face appeared in a mural.

The 45-year-old held a torch in one hand and donned a periodic attire with a drape in the mural.

Soon, the Grammy winner started to trend on Twitter, as fans flocked to react to the scenes on the platform.

Some believe the Netflix film intentionally put Ye's reference, given the rapper's recent controversies.


