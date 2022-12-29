Meghan Markle ‘only serves to amplify underlying tensions’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned against inflaming family rifts during the course of this festive period.



British journalist Rowan Pelling made this claim in his new piece for the Daily Mail.

He wrote, “As some may have just discovered, there is nothing quite like the festive period to inflame family rifts. The very fact people regard it as a time when you meet up with relatives for compulsory jollity only serves to amplify underlying tensions.”

“You might imagine that, like Prince Harry and Meghan, I decided we should steer well clear of in-laws over Christmas and New Year. After all, surely the worst thing you can do for a husband with a difficult relationship with his relatives is to lead him back into the quagmire?”

She also went on to add, “Clearly, some clans are so unpleasant and vindictive that keeping distance becomes the only sane policy. But for the most part (and I certainly include the Windsors in this generalisation), schisms spring from the sorts of common misunderstandings that plague families. They tend to involve sibling rivalry, past grief and the fact that different generations often hold polarised beliefs.”

“As an in-law, you can either encourage your other half to try and better understand their family members' points of view (which is not the same thing as agreeing with them) or you can amplify their sense of outrage.”

“As I fully appreciate, this is harder when your husband's family don't appear to endorse you enthusiastically as his life partner.”