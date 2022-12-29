Ant-Man daughter age in upcoming film? Filmmaker reveals

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania filmmaker Peyton Reed has confirmed the age of Scott Lang's daughter, in the upcoming film.

In conversation with Nerdbunker, Reed revealed the age of Lang, "Well, Cassie's going to be 18 in this movie, that's great.'" he said.

"The whole theme is time and how much time he's missed, and his main motivation is just, 'I want time with my daughter.' And now he's coming into contact with a villain in this movie, Kang the Conqueror, who has dominion over time, and what does that mean to them?"

Previously, playing Cassie's new actor, Kathryn Newton opened up about her role: "She's just trying to figure out how to be a good person and making a lot of mistakes," Newton added.

"She's kind of a mess, really, and so am I."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to release in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.