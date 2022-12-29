 
'Top Gun: Maverick' becomes most watched movie on Paramount+ globally

Top Gun: Maverick continues its winning streak, as it smashed Paramount+ viewership records to become the streaming networks’ most-watched film in debut weekend.

The Tom Cruise starrer, which is the sequel to original 1986 blockbuster hit Top Gun, debuted on Paramount+ on December 22, and through Sunday, Dec. 25, the film soared on the streaming service domestically.

Top Gun: Maverick has been a blockbuster hit as it already was the highest-grossing movie of 2022 both domestically and globally.

The film also flew past Sonic The Hedgehog 2 record as the most-watched premiere ever by an increased margin of 60%.

Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Office at Paramount Streaming, said in a statemen, “We are thrilled to see a continuation of the film’s massive record-breaking success by becoming the #1 most-watched movie premiere on Paramount+.”

“We continue to benefit from the highly anticipated theatrical hits from Paramount Pictures that come to the service delivering fans a new way to continue to watch and re-watch their favorite movies,” the statement read.

Maverick also became the studio’s #1 best-selling digital release ever.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick has also won critical acclaim, earning itself two Golden Globe nominations for Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Original Song – Motion Picture.

