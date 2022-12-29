 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry, Meghan 'deserved' to attend royal Christmas more than disgraced Andrew

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were notably absent from the Royal Family’s Sandringham Christmas celebrations while disgraced Prince Andrew was in attendance, and a royal commentator believes they were more ‘deserving’ of the honour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are understood to have skipped Christmas with the royal family following fresh attacks on the monarchy in their recently released Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Even then, Clemmie Moodie says they were more deserving of a spot at King Charles’ Christmas lunch table than Prince Andrew, who was forced out of a publicly royal life following his sex abuse scandals.

Writing for The Sun, Moodie said: “With all the fuss and upset about Harry and Meghan, the couple — and their two beautiful children — were notably absent.”

“Love them or loathe them, they deserved to be in the line-up far, far more than the disgraced, entitled and unapologetic Prince Andrew,” she added.

Moodie then stated: “Andrew’s presence was the only duff note in the new King’s first Christmas Day at the helm.”

