Meghan Markle can never 'comprehend' Prince William, Harry's bond

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been warned about her inability to understand the bond Prince William and Prince Harry share after their ‘incomprehensible’ pain.



British journalist Rowan Pelling made this claim in his new piece for the Daily Mail.

He wrote, “I can't help feeling Prince Harry would be happier if Meghan was able to put some of her hurt and mistrust of the royal institution aside, to foster a better relationship with his family — particularly with William.”

“These two men have suffered a terrible early bereavement that only the pair of them can fully comprehend, and estrangement can only deepen the wound. Similarly, Harry would do well to try and encourage his wife to reconcile with her father before that opportunity is snatched away from her.”