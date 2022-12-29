Kim Kardashian says she will ‘never say never’ about having more kids

FileFootage

Kim Kardashian could still be welcoming more kids to her family as she’s hinted about not having the idea ruled out after a messy divorce with Kanye West.



The 42-year-old reality star was recently asked about her private life and future plans when it comes to marriage during Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast.

According to Daily Mail, the Skims founder said that she’ll “never say never” about expanding her family.

“I would have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision,' Kardashian however reflected.

When Paltrow gave Kardashian the option to have eggs frozen, the billionaire said: “I think embryos are the best way to go. So, whatever's meant to be will be.”

During the conversation, Paltrow also asked the diva about North’s TikTok usage.

“It can only be on my own phone. It's not something where she can scroll and look at things,' the performer said. 'We don't do comments... The way she is so creative and the way she loves to do this video.

“She'll do skincare stuff, she loves special effects makeup, and that's what she loves to do,” Kardashian replied.