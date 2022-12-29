 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes days are numbered at 'GMA'?

Good Morning America suspended hosts Amy Robach, and T.J. Holmes might never come back to host the show. As A new report suggests the show's execs are secretly searching for potential replacements.

According to RadarOnline, the GMA execs are eyeing NBC’s Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, and Carson Daly are all on ABC’s “poachable” list.

While the sources maintained ABC is conducting an internal investigation and have not announced anything so far.

“T.J. and Amy’s situation creates a big headache, and bosses have an even bigger task — they’ve got to discreetly find out which talent is logistically poachable while weighting the best potential fit,” spilled the insider.

However, the insiders spilled that contact clauses are the main contention point in poaching talent from the rival networks; however, they revealed the loopholes can be worked out if the timing and opportunity are right

“But first, ABC has to decide what to do with Amy and T.J.,” the source said.

Previously, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were suspended this month as ABC launched an investigation into their affair

