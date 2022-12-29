Priyanka Chopra once said she’d get violent if her man cheats on her

Priyanka Chopra once said she would beat her man if he would ever cheats on her before tying the knot with Nick Jonas.

The Quantico actor said she is the “kind of a person” who would get “violent” if she discovers that the person she is dating is not loyal to her.

In an old interview with Filmfare, the global sensation said “I buy my own diamonds. When a guy comes into my life it will not be for diamonds.”

“A guy will come into my life only when I am in love. I don’t need a guy for anything except children… if my man cheated, I would probably beat the (expletive) out of him.

“I am the kind of person who would get violent. Depending on how much I love him, I may or may not forgive him,” Chopra added.

Her comments, however, did not sit well with the social media users after the interview was shared on Reddit as they branded her “hypocrite” over her double standards.

“Toxic AF. What is she implying? The other women want partners for buying diamonds and she is different?” one user wrote as per Indian entertainment outlet Koimoi.

“PC babe you gonna thrash your partner for cheating on you? Then what about all the men that cheated on their partner with you? The ones you knew very well were married?” one user said referencing her alleged affairs in Bollywood.

“Toxic feminity right there”, another chimed in, “She is the queen of hypocrites. Her superpower is hypocrisy.”