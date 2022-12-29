John Legend wife Chrissy Teigen wishes him happy birthday on Instagram

John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen has posted a sweet birthday wish for him on his 44th birthday on Instagram.

Chrissy Teigen turned to Instagram on Wednesday and shared three throwback photos of her husband.

The first photo in the carousel showcases Legend as a young kid, in which he is wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt and giving a timid smile.

In the second picture, a school-going Legend is flashing a big smile, and the third photo shows baby Legend grinning on his stomach.

"Happy birthday to the best man everyone knows," Teigen wrote alongside the photos. "We love you too much!!!"

In the comments, Legend replied with five heart emojis.

The couple had their Christmas celebrations this year with son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½, plus Teigen's mom, Pepper.

Earlier this week, the model and Cookbook author shared a sweet family photo with Legend and their kids, showing her baby bump under a lime green maxi dress.

The couple's kids and the singer also dressed in festive colors, wearing variations of red outfits to complement Teigen's green look.

As Legend also posted the same snap on his account, Teigen teased in her caption, "Merry Christmas!! I swear to god john your need to post good pictures before me is actually psychotic and it's becoming worrisome how you never tell me and i find out from the group chat."

Teigen recently celebrated her 37th birthday, she shared scenes from the day on an Instagram Reel in which the expecting TV personality began the recap with a video admiring her baby bump in the mirror.

"Here's what I did for my 37th birthday," she started the video, showing her day of eating pizza, hanging out with friends and watching The Office and Below Deck.