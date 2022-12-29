 
entertainment
Hailey Bieber looks back at special moments from 2022

Hailey Bieber reminisced about her sweet memories from last year and gave fans a rare look at 2022 best moments via pictures.

The model, 27, posted a series of memorable moments from 2022 on her Instagram Stories, with her year in review featuring sweet moments with her husband Justin Bieber from their trips to Brazil and Tokyo.

The series also featured highlights from her beauty brand promotions, which launched earlier this year.

Hailey also shared pictures of her and Justin’s beloved new dog, Piggy Lou, who the Biebers welcomed to their family this fall.

The Rhode Beauty founder shared behind the scenes moments from her Halloween bash. She was seen clad in green makeup from her spooky Who's in My Bathroom episode with Kylie Jenner, paying a glam homage to The Wizard of Oz's Wicked Witch of the West.

Hailey also gave followers a glimpse into her holiday plans and shared pictures from the Rhode holiday party and Christmas decorations.

The model also posted pictures from Billie Eilish's Christmas-themed 21st birthday party on Dec. 18, sharing a snap of herself and Justin with Billie and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, posing in a photobooth.

