 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'overlooked one key quality' about Prince Harry's 'best interest'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

FileFootage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marital relationship and the couple’s dynamics with the royal family were recently weighed in on by a journalist who also talked about her tensions with her father-in-law.

Writing a descriptive story for Daily Mail, Rowan Pelling said that she tried to ‘steer well clear’ of her in-laws over Christmas and New Year ‘like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’.

“After all, surely the worst thing you can do for a husband with a difficult relationship with his relatives is to lead him back into the quagmire?” she wrote in her new piece titled ‘Memo to Meghan’.

"I couldn't help feeling she'd overlooked one key quality when it comes to acting in your husband's best interests," the journalist wrote.

She said: “Personally, though, I wouldn't be so sure. In her recent podcast series Archetypes, Meghan discussed the thorny themes of 'good wife, bad wife'. I couldn't help feeling she'd overlooked one key quality when it comes to acting in your husband's best interests.”

“I've long felt a supportive wife should do everything in her power to help her spouse maintain a warm relationship with his own family and avoid the temptation of widening rifts.

She however added: “some clans are so unpleasant and vindictive that keeping distance becomes the only sane policy. But for the most part (and I certainly include the Windsors in this generalisation), schisms spring from the sorts of common misunderstandings that plague families.

“They tend to involve sibling rivalry, past grief and the fact that different generations often hold polarised beliefs,” she added.

Rowan further explained: “As an in-law, you can either encourage your other half to try and better understand their family members' points of view (which is not the same thing as agreeing with them) or you can amplify their sense of outrage.”

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West former manager to hire 'appropriate agencies' to find the rapper

Kanye West former manager to hire 'appropriate agencies' to find the rapper
Emily Ratajkowski opens up about joining dating app following her divorce

Emily Ratajkowski opens up about joining dating app following her divorce
Drew Barrymore says she 'would show up' for movies if Adam Sandler is in it

Drew Barrymore says she 'would show up' for movies if Adam Sandler is in it
John Stamos reveals to Dax Shepard he almost dated his wife Kristen Bell

John Stamos reveals to Dax Shepard he almost dated his wife Kristen Bell
Prince Harry, Prince William 'inseparable' bond 'completely changed': 'Miserable!'

Prince Harry, Prince William 'inseparable' bond 'completely changed': 'Miserable!'
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez marriage to ‘last forever,’ won’t let her ‘slip through his fingers’

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez marriage to ‘last forever,’ won’t let her ‘slip through his fingers’

‘Huge red flag’: Pete Davidson tries to make exes jealous with his high profile romances?

‘Huge red flag’: Pete Davidson tries to make exes jealous with his high profile romances?
Royal expert believes King Charles 'will be a convener of the people'

Royal expert believes King Charles 'will be a convener of the people'
Hailey Bieber looks back at special moments from 2022

Hailey Bieber looks back at special moments from 2022
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' season 2 on cards amid bad reviews?

'The Witcher: Blood Origin' season 2 on cards amid bad reviews?
King Charles takes risk by inviting Prince Andrew to walk with royal family

King Charles takes risk by inviting Prince Andrew to walk with royal family
Alessandra Ambrosio bundles up in chic blue coat as she shares snaps from Utah

Alessandra Ambrosio bundles up in chic blue coat as she shares snaps from Utah