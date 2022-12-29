 
Jeff Ross finds himself becoming a part of Texas death row appeal

Comedian Jeff Ross got named in a Texas inmate's death row case where footage from his Comedy Central special in which he roasted the inmates at a Texas County jail in 2015 is also a part of the petition going to the Supreme Court, as reported by Mid-Day.

Gabriel Paul Hall had a no-contact order from the court as per his attorneys but jail officials allowed the comedian and his team to interview Hall. The footage from this interview was presented against the petitioner and he was sentenced to death, as claimed by Paul's attorneys.

The petition read, "Ross interviewed Petitioner (Hall), who was awaiting trial after being indicted on a high-profile capital murder charge. Petitioner’s counsel were not advised of the interview, despite having previously sent the Sheriff a ‘no contact’ letter instructing him to give no one access to Petitioner without their consent."

Gabriel Hall had confessed to murdering Texas A&M University professor and disabled veteran Edwin Shaar and stabbing his wife Linda Shaar in their College Station home in 2011 when he was an 18-year-old student at A&M Consolidated High School. 

