Marvel to release Disney+ documentary on comic hero creator Stan Lee

Marvel has recently teased a Disney+ documentary on comic legend, Stan Lee, marking his 100th birth anniversary.

On December 29, Marvel released the teaser, titled Stan Lee, on Instagram first, with the caption, "100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary will celebrate Stan Lee legacy as a comic-book writer, editor, publisher and co-creator of iconic characters, including Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther, Hulk, X-Men, Thor, Silver Surfer, Ant-Man, Nick Fury and more.

Lee, who died in November 2018 at the age of 95, entered the comic world in 1939 and became publisher in 1972. He also made many cameo appearances in Marvel film and television projects throughout his life.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement, after Lee's death, "Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created."

Marvel has a 20-year deal with Stan Lee Universe, which allowed it to licensed the name and likeness of Lee to be used for films and various other Marvel projects.







