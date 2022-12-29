 
Miley Cyrus on having 'fun' in 20s and New Year resolution advice from Dolly Parton's husband

Miley Cyrus shared her determination to use past and Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean Thomas as inspiration for New Year resolution.

On December 29, People released an exclusive clip of Miley Cyrus making an appearance on NBC's upcoming A Toast to 2022! special with host Hoda Kotb, where she reminisced on her 20s and shared advice from Dolly Parton's husband.

When the host asked Miley how she feels being in her 30s now, she replied, "I always say that my truth, and the opposite of what that is is also true. Somehow I'm completely different, and then somehow I'm exactly the same."

Miley also appeared to quip on her highly-publicised 20s,"Now, in my 30s — I mean, my 20s were so much fun. If you don't believe me, I think you can google it.'"

In the clip, the Wrecking Ball singer shared her New Year resolution, "I guess my resolution would really be — my instinct is very loud, but I'm not a great listener sometimes."

She added, "Dolly was telling me, her husband [Carl Thomas Dean] says, 'You're not hard of hearing. You're hard of listening.' And I guess that would kind of be my resolution, to not just listen to myself, but listen to others."

