 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles 'secret son' happy Harry is not playing 'third cog' to Kate, William

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

King Charles III 'secret' son, Simon Dorante Day is lauding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their Netflix show.

He branded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex docuseries "refreshing and honest".

"All we are hearing over here is how bad it is and how much people are 'not fooled' by it etc," he wrote on his Facebook account.

"Lots of talk the one-way and who cares...but they raise some interesting questions and the reaction to them, from the obvious media pundits, has been overtly nasty, divisive, and hypocritical from my perspective - the media pundits are obviously 'on a mission'.

He continued, referencing to expert comments: "Like, the 'blood's thicker than water response' for example ... Umm, from an adoption experience I know that's a crock of s***. They were all happy when Harry had to play third cog to Kate and Will."

Simon then questioned: "Are we any closer to having the truth revealed?"

