 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Paula Abdul under fire for her photoshopped look: Pics

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Paula Abdul under fire for her photoshopped look: Pics
Paula Abdul under fire for her photoshopped look: Pics

Paula Abdul recently landed into trouble over her “photoshopped” look on Christmas weekend.

Lately, The American Idol judge shared a slew of photos from Kathy Hilton's annual Christmas party in which she could be seen posing with the hostess as well as several celebs including Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Following her post, Paula’s fans slammed her for “editing the photos a little too much” to make her look younger than her actual age.

One user commented, “This looks like a completely different person.”

Another quipped, “Did the account get hacked? Who am I even looking at?”

“Wow. I don't understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” other wrote under her post.

A few followers criticised Paula for setting out bad example to women as one pointed out, “You're making young girls and women feel that they need filters that they can't be proud of themselves the way they are and that's very very sad.”

Other user remarked, “Paula, you’re beautiful. There’s no need to edit your photos to the point that people don’t recognise you.”

“Stop with the FaceTune, you are aging, deal with it!” one comment read.

Another fan added, “Ageing is beautiful.”

More From Entertainment:

Vivienne Westwood, Britain's provocative dame of fashion, dead at 81

Vivienne Westwood, Britain's provocative dame of fashion, dead at 81
Ed Helms recalls dealing with ‘a lot of anxiety and turmoil’ following The Hangover success

Ed Helms recalls dealing with ‘a lot of anxiety and turmoil’ following The Hangover success
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for 'selling their souls with breathless vulgarity'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for 'selling their souls with breathless vulgarity'
Jessie James Decker discloses why she responds to children’s abs criticism

Jessie James Decker discloses why she responds to children’s abs criticism
Princess Diana described contrasting personalities of Prince William, Harry

Princess Diana described contrasting personalities of Prince William, Harry
Prince William 'shouted' at Harry because he was losing 'wingman': Expert

Prince William 'shouted' at Harry because he was losing 'wingman': Expert
Meghan Markle should get 'Oscar' for making money out of 'trashing' royals

Meghan Markle should get 'Oscar' for making money out of 'trashing' royals
Meghan Markle only wore 'beige' in UK for THIS reason, she reveals

Meghan Markle only wore 'beige' in UK for THIS reason, she reveals
Prince Harry reveals what he misses the most about royal family

Prince Harry reveals what he misses the most about royal family
King Charles 'secret son' happy Harry is not playing 'third cog' to Kate, William

King Charles 'secret son' happy Harry is not playing 'third cog' to Kate, William
Jenna Bush Hager expresses her desire to go back to college

Jenna Bush Hager expresses her desire to go back to college
Kate Middleton 'practically responsible' for keeping up 'royal show' after Megxit

Kate Middleton 'practically responsible' for keeping up 'royal show' after Megxit